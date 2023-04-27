More females graduate from Law School

They graduated with either a Bachelor of Law, second class – Division 1 and second class- Division 2, Pass and Diploma in Law (Prosecution).

The one week graduation started off with School of Business and Public Policy. On Tuesday was for the School of Humanities and Social Science, Wednesday was School of Natural and Physical Science and end tomorrow with the UPNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

UPNG Vice-Chancellor, Frank Griffin, acknowledged the graduates for keeping strong and committing to their studies.

“Always remember that the degree you have is comparable to any in the world, don’t underestimate your degree. Be the agent of positive change in the world, were you represent the University and deliver equally if not better in all parts of the world,” he stated.

Senior Partner from Dentons PNG, Lady Winifred Kamit, was the key note speaker for the event. She shared that law and justice is essential in the country and that today is an addition to the many law graduates in the country.

She was proud that the school of law had more female graduates and encouraged more girls to take up the course.

The University of PNG is the only higher institution in the country that has a Law School.