More efforts to combat Human trafficking in PNG

In Papua New Guinea, there is a need for more public awareness and action to address human rights violation such as human trafficking.

This was revealed by a panel discussion hosted by the Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee on Tuesday in Port Moresby.

Principal Legal Officer of the Department of Justice and Attorney General and panelist Limawali Yalapan said forced prostitution is a form of trafficking.

The panel discussed that there was a need for more action on this form of human rights in the country.

Enid Kantha, Gender Specialist and National Operations Officer with IOM PNG said there have been several Trafficking In Persons (TIP) cases reported in PNG and more actions by the government and key stakeholders need to be taken to address this issue.