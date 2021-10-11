More diligence needed in GBV-related cases

Using a recent media report of a dismissed alleged sexual offence case against a minor because of incomplete paperwork, the Committee called for more diligence by police and prosecutors.

Committee Chair Charles Abel said such cases call for police and prosecutors to ensure that proper procedures are followed and strong case files are developed.

Abel went on to state that society is sick of hearing stories of alleged perpetrators getting away with crimes against women and children due to small technicalities.

During Committee hearings held in May 2021, the Committee heard stories of poor police processes resulting in incomplete files, proper charges not being laid, and prosecutions unravelling because proper documentation was not submitted to the court.

Abel urged that Police in PNG address these deficiencies as a matter of urgency.

The Committee will be holding a second set of public hearings in November 2021 and has put government agencies on notice that they will be calling on them to hear how they have progressed the recommendations from their August 2021 GBV report to Parliament.

Abel stated he looks forward to hearing from the Minister for Police and the Police Commissioner.

Photo credit: Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV