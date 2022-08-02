More delay in NCD counting

Scrutineers of candidates boycotted counting since yesterday at the Rita Flynn counting centre.

They are alleging that “foreign papers” were found in one of the ballot boxes from the Wanigela area.

PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai agreed to address the scrutineers this morning, however did not turn up as he had a meeting to attend to.

NCD Election Manager Kila Ralai advised that Mr. Sinai will address the scrutineers and counting officials after lunch today.

ACP NCD/Central Anthony Wagambie was also on the ground to reinforce security presence.

Meanwhile, counting for Moresby North-Wast Open counting was suspended last night after Returning Officer Vincent Manukuyasi received word that aggrieved candidates will issue a court order to stop counting.

RO Manukuyasi confirmed with this newsroom earlier today that they proceeded with counting as he is yet to receive a court order.

Elimination are underway for Moresby North East Open.