More awareness needed for census 2024

Provincial Census Coordinator Bhreed Kinjakali said people are still confused about the Population Census exercise and the Electoral Update, saying this need to be made clear as many people are hostile towards the exercise crew.

He added that this was visible during the mock census conducted in one of the wards. The mock census was conducted to get a feel of what it would like during the actual exercise.

This has given Mr. Kinjakali and the coordinating team an idea on what to expect, especially in the rural areas where literacy rates are low and minor misunderstandings can lead to issues.

Therefore, Mr. Kinjakali would like more awareness and a boost in security personnel, especially in the rural settings.

Coupled with this is the lack of materials and training equipment’s in the province that has put them behind program.

Mr Kinjakali says most of the province’s expenses has been facilitated through Port Moresby and he is expecting that by today or tomorrow the K3 million allocated for the province can be accessible for the exercise.

Recruitment has been done for the province and awaiting materials in order for training to commence at the LLG levels before enumeration starts. According to Mr. Kinjakali, about 1200 recruits have been selected for the 19 LLGs.

Mr. Kinjakali thanked the office of the Provincial Administrator for the support in the census exercise and called on other district CEOs to back this exercise in order to achieve a favorable outcome.

“If the top head of the country can proceed with the launching of the exercise, then we have no choice but to utilize whatever resources we have and move this census program forward,” Kinjakali stated.