More Assistance From USAID

He made this announcement during discussions in Washington recently. “This is a welcome development and reflects the Government’s work in rebuilding international partnerships to grow the economy and improve lives,” said Mr Ling-Stuckey.

“I know the benefits of USAID projects in our country. In my electorate, USAID has been supplying water tanks for safer and more accessible water.

“Women in one village no longer have to walk 3km with very heavy water buckets just to supply their families with this most basic need. This project was so good that I have directed some of our DDA funding to maintain the water tanks and pipes and taps. This is very welcome support from USAID.”

The Treasurer said that the expansion of USAID includes new facilities such as the Development Finance Facility.

He said support is provided for private sector investments in the economy through taking an equity in projects or providing loan guarantees.

“This is a good example of assistance leveraging up resources with a focus on the private sector to encourage growth and sustainable development.

“The discussions also covered USAID support for microfinance, the Indo-Pacific Business Forum, and technical assistance including on trade and investment options.”

Mr Ling-Stuckey said support for climate change is a particular priority, as there are programs to protect the land and enhance biodiversity.

He added that such support is very much in line with the priorities that Prime Minister Marape set out in his recent address to the United Nations.

USAID is also providing 500,000 doses of vaccines to the region as part of a “Sleeves Up” campaign.

“Given the Delta outbreak, improving access to vaccines is vital and welcome."