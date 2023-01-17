Mond attains Masters in Cyber Security

Mond took to social media, thanking those who made his study and achievement possible, including the Australian Government and its tax payers for giving him the opportunity to study in Australia.

"I would like to thank the Australian Government and Taxpayers for the opportunity to study in Australia under the Australian Awards Scholarship scheme. Also, my sincere gratitude to Swinburne University for their endless support and guidance throughout the Covid19 pandemic lockdown as we transitioned from classroom to online studies. I also extend my appreciation to my lecturers, colleagues, mentors, family and friends for always believing in me and being there for me," said an elated Mathew.

There are over thousands of Papua New Guineans who have benefited from scholarships provided by the Australian Government and for interested students, applications for 2024 Australian Awards Scholarships will be opening soon.