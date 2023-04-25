Momote refurbished airport’s first anniversary

The facility funded by the PNG Government in partnership with the Asian Development Bank under Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP-1).

The new and rehabilitated facilities included;

A new Terminal Building resembling a stingray;

The strengthening of the runway pavement with Asphalt Surfacing;

The runway length extension from 1,810 metres to 2,010 metres;

New Airport Market Facility; and

A new Power Station and the installations of water supply and airfield lighting systems.

The benefits of the new and improved Momote Airport include improved level of service to the travelling public, increased passenger and cargo movements, and enhanced safety and security of passengers.