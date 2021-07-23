Mombi Tasked To Probe K22m

The funds were allocated as PIP funding for seven districts and two provinces under the leadership of suspended secretary Daniel Kombuk.

Interestingly, the K22.7m was spent in a space of two days in May, mostly to individuals, organisations and companies mostly in Jiwaka and Eastern Highlands provinces.

The media cracked the shell for the “rot to be exposed” in DAL which provided the leeway for the good to happen and country to benefit going forward.

Mr Mombi is a UPNG Agriculture Science graduate, former CCI senior research and technical field services officer, manager Angoram Cocoa and Cocoa Project (ACCP), and was DAL Deputy Secretary Technical Services at the time of his appointment.

He has the trust and confidence of the Government, DAL’s staff, commodity boards, industries and stakeholders and farmers, families and friends whom many described as “God-fearing, loyal public servant, honest, transparent and good family man.

Mr Mombi had the qualities needed to restore the Department and country’s agriculture sector.