Mombi calls for teamwork

He said he will make sure “no stones will be left unturned” as he instructed for accounts to furnish him full report on “records of expenditure” from 2019, 2020, and 2021 to date.

On financial matters going forward:

100 per cent transparency in disbursement of funds – absolutely no secrecy;

Checks and balance will be re-established;

Directors – what you see is what you get;

Accounts absolutely have no right to disburse funds allocated to a particular branch without the knowledge of the respective director.

Mr Mombi also called for all DAL assets including vehicles to be recouped and locked at the CGO car park at once and keys handed to his office.

He has also directed a stop on all hire vehicles forthwith and imposed a blanket ban on new vehicle hires.

He also directed everyone to return to the normal chain of communications and ordered;

Non-public to vacate their work stations immediately;

Their exist must be supervised;

Payments to them ceases immediately. Their services are no longer required;

Establish executive committee meetings weekly, fortnightly, or monthly;

Cease all over time;

All operations to be confined to CGO only;

Effective immediately, travels by Price Support Teams are suspended;

Full and detail report on the activities of the last nine months and I need that report in five days;

All vehicles purchased with price Support Money are to be returned immediately to CGO parking lots and keys and spare keys return to my office;

Public servants acting on positions will revert back to their substantive positions effective immediately;

Major tasks to be undertaken immediately:

A 20 year long term Agriculture Sector Plan;

Department Corporate Plan/Restructure;

National Agriculture Sector Policy;

Sector MTDP beyond 2022;

Implementation of the recommendations of the FER Report;

Policies to grow the economy through agriculture (SME, Seed, Price Support/Stabilization, etc;

Connectivity with Commodity boards and other sector players

Succession Plan (cadetship).

“We are a most diverse cultural nation on earth with more than 1,000 tribes and 800 languages. We must embrace our vast diversity as a blessing and not allow it to divide us and hold back our progress.

“If we do basic things right, we can become prosperous. God has blessed us o richly with good people, abundant natural resources and a rich diverse culture. All that is required of each and every one of us now is to WORK TOGETHER and more importantly, with TOTAL HONESTY,” Mr. Mombi said.

Meanwhile, Brown Konabe was appointed as acting Deputy Secretary – Technical Services Division from Director – Food Security Branch while Betty Madu was elevated to the position of Acting Finance Director – Finance Branch by Mombi.