Momase women’s meet concludes

Present to receive the women’s recommendations was the Department of Community Development deputy secretary, Warren Marape.

In their resolution, the participants supported the move to reserve five seats for women in Parliament, where they also encouraged their peers to support one another if they wish to have fairer representation in national matters.

The deputy secretary advised the group that they will wait for the next lot of recommendations from the upcoming New Guinea Islands advocacy workshop before collating all the data.

“We’re hoping that come the next parliamentary sitting – August, when Parliament resumes – we will present all the views of the women in totality so that the government knows the position of our women leaders in the country.”

Women leaders from the Momase Region met on the 13th to 15th of July in Lae to discuss the challenges and priorities related to women’s political participation and leadership.

On the agenda was the subject of Temporary Special Measures to be considered to pave the way for fair representation in PNG’s political landscape.