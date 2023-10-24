Momase Law & Order consultations

The committee met with community leaders from within Lae City's settlements, and ward counsellors from Morobe Province who aired their views on growing unemployment-related issues forcing the youth to turn to crime.

They appealed to committee members to enforce tougher laws on offenders, and furthermore, suggested they get the youth involved in agricultural activities.

The public consultations were prompted by the growing law and order issues in the country.

The Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Law and Order is on a fact-finding mission to establish the root causes, make recommendations and present its report to parliament, once it concludes consultations in all four regions over the next few months.

The committee is led by William Bando, Member for Lake Koroba/Lake Kopiago. Deputy Chairman is Elias Kapavore, Member for Pomio, and committee members are Robert Naguri, Member for Bogia, and Luther Wenge, Governor for Morobe.

Chairman Bando said stakeholders including provincial governments, non-government organisations, the business sector, community leaders and churches are encouraged to give their views.

“Law and Order is an issue that is threatened the beauty of our country and our existence as a nation. We as a committee are concerned that our youth are turning to petty crimes. We recognize that there is a problem and we have to address it,” Bando said.

The consultations will continue through to Friday 27th October,2023. The Highlands Regional consultations will take place from October 30 to November 3rd, 2023.