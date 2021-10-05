Mokuta New NPHA CEO

The NPHA has been without a permanent CEO since its inauguration in December 2018 after unification of all health services in the province proved to be strenuous.

Following further consultation with the National Department of Health (NDOH) and intervention from the Oro Provincial Government, processes were set in place and Mokuta was appointed.

The NPHA and the Oro Provincial Government hosted a swearing-in and welcome ceremony for the new CEO, marking a milestone for the province.

The ceremony was witnessed by the PHA management and board, along with Health Secretary, Dr. Osborne Liko, Oro Provincial Administrator Trevor Magei, members of the Oro Provincial Government and representatives from the private sector.

Governor Juffa, who was enroute to Tufi to attend a mediation meeting, welcomed Makuta and said there was much to be done, in terms of getting the new theatre operational and conducting a review of all rural health facilities. He also asked all staff to work with the new CEO to help restore the health sector to its once glory days.

Deputy Governor, Wesley Tengupa stood in for Governor Juffa at the official welcome ceremony to deliver the keynote speech.

“It was not an easy path (to take) to bring us to this point where we finally welcome our new CEO. We have learned many lessons and refined our Provincial Health Authority to be a more robust organization within these few years,” he said.

“Having said this, I want to take this opportunity to thank the Acting CEO Dr Touai Giara and his small group of hard-working Officers, Mr Cecil Dawadawareta and Mr Gibson Kaembo for working around the clock to bring in our new CEO into the province.

“You gentlemen ought to be thanked and acknowledged. Dr. Giara was able to establish, within six months of his appointment, the NPHA Project Steering Committee. This all despite the challenges of COVID-19, low staff morale and a whole lot of challenges.

“It gives me great pleasure on behalf of our Governor, honorable Gary Juffa in welcoming our new CEO for the Northern Provincial Health Authority, Mr. Titus Stanley Mokuta and his family.

“My CEO, it has been a turbulent and trying time for the Northern Province Health Authority since its establishment in or around December, 2018. With your arrival to the province with your family, we now want to put behind our legacy issues affecting the NPHA and work together with you as a government, a province and its people to deliver much needed services where it is due,” Tengupa stated when addressing the new CEO.

The new CEO will surely have his work cut out for him with a number projects and government intervention programs being earmarked for roll out.