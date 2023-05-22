Modi arrives for FIPIC

In the place of President Joe Biden, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken arrived early this morning as well.

Commissioner of Police David Manning said the next two days, city residents will see a heavy police presence around the city, which will include roadblocks near event sites and routes that delegates will use.

Countries in attendance for FIPIC include Fiji, Tuvalu, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Tonga, Nauru, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Niue, Cook Islands, New Zealand, Australia, United States of America and India.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived last night in Port Moresby. Today he co-hosts FIPIC alongside Prime Minister James Marape, for leaders from 14 Pacific Islands countries.

He was welcomed with a nineteen-gun salute and military guard of honor by the PNG Defence Force.

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea. Unfortunately, India protocol officials prevented local media from capturing this significant occasion.