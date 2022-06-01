Mobile Squad In NIP

New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Felix Nebanat, said offenders are capitalising on the constraints faced by local police, hence the escalation in crime.

The mobile squad unit was called in by PPC Nebanat after his officers were attacked when responding to a wilful damage report involving over K20,000 worth of goods.

Furthermore, following the rise in lawlessness on the Tigak islands, Chief inspector Nebanat urged all New Irelanders to cooperate with police to restore normalcy on the islands.

Since Friday, May 27th, PPC Nebanat reported that nine arrests have been made since police moved into New Hanover.

The PPC called on the provincial government and administration, the Kavieng District Development Authority and the district administration and stakeholders to support the cause of restoring peace.