Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Launched

In collaboration with ExxonMobil PNG, Motu Koita Assembly and National Capital District Provincial Health Authority (NCD PHA) launched a second mobile vaccination clinic in Port Moresby, today.

This second mobile vaccination clinic joins the recognizable “big yellow bus” operated by the Motu Koita Assembly to take COVID-19 vaccines directly to NCD residents, targeting small villages and hard-to-reach settlements that may not otherwise have access to vaccines.

The bus will maintain a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines donated through the COVAX Facility.

The United States remains the largest contributor to COVAX, providing $4 billion to support the global effort to provide safe and effective vaccines for 92 countries, including Papua New Guinea.

PNG has already received 580,400 vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility, including 302,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines donated by the U.S. government.

U.S. Ambassador to PNG, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, Erin McKee was joined by Australia’s High Commissioner to PNG Jon Philp, Dadi Toka - Chairman of the Motu Koita Assembly, ExxonMobil Managing Director, and Chief of Party Dr. Ignatius Mogaba from USAID’s implementing partner FHI 360 to celebrate the.

“The U.S. Government stands unwavering in our support to the Government of PNG to vaccinate as many Papua New Guineans as possible. The addition of this mobile clinic provides another, more convenient avenue for NCD residents to get vaccinated,” Ambassador McKee said.

“We urge all residents of Port Moresby to be on the lookout for these ‘big yellow buses’ in your community and get the vaccine to protect yourselves, your families, and your Wantok.”

To date the U.S. Government, through USAID, has provided more than K38 million ($11.7 million) to address COVID-19 in Papua New Guinea. This assistance is part of a global campaign by the United States to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and support equitable access to vaccines for the world’s most vulnerable.