MoA serves health centres well

Community Health Worker for Ileg aid post, Gabriel Poap, is grateful for this arrangement. The aid post’s recent supply came in last Tuesday.

The assistance is part of a MoA agreement which the company signed with the receiving parties and LLG, as part of Ramu NiCo’s corporate social responsibility within impact areas.

“The medical supplies we received from the developer services a population of nearly 1300 plus. Even though it is a government facility, medical assistance at times come very late or does not come at all. I thank MCC once more, they never let me down, their medical supplies come on time," said Poap.

The other three health posts that received medical assistance are Ganglau (Basamuk), Usino and Enekuai (KBK).

As per the MoA, K80, 000 is dispensed yearly. K20,000 goes to each facility ( K5,000 quarterly ) .

In a year, all facilities receive four supplies.