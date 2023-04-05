MoA Elevating Collaborative Efforts for Growth

NFA Managing Director Justin Ilakini, and Chief Commissioner of PNG Customs David Towe, met this morning to highlight the importance of the collaboration, with the aim of better serving the people of Papua New Guinea.

Ilakini expressed his gratitude to Customs for its assistance in ensuring that NFA's work in the fishing industry is attended to.

He acknowledged Customs for its accommodating stance regarding the Global Sourcing Provision, which contributed to the growth of the processing sector in the country.

Ilakini also stated that the NFA is upgrading its systems to ensure consistency with the statistics and export data generated by Customs, and assured Chief Commissioner Towe that the NFA will work closely within the framework of the MoA to add value to the work of Customs in generating revenue for the government.

Chief Commissioner Towe said that Customs is partnering with other agencies, including the Sundaun Provincial Government and the Indonesian Customs and Excise, to increase its contribution to the economy.

Towe emphasized that collaboration and sharing of information is crucial for increasing their contribution to the economy. He mentioned that the approach taken by Customs is to identify key stakeholders that can help them increase their contribution, and he highlighted the need for monitoring systems to combat illegal fishing and excise loss in the middle of the seas.