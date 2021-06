PANGU Pati candidate Lohia Boe Samuel is currently in the lead with 17,006 votes as of 6pm this yesterday evening.

Samuel is ahead of United Labour Party candidate Joe Tonde, who collected 8,848 votes.

Behind Tonde is Dr Thaddeus Kambanei with 5,548 votes; Sengol Parkop with 5430 votes and Walter Yangomina with 3,374 votes.

The only female candidate Anna Kavana Bais, who is running under the People’s Party, is trailing Yangomina with 2,857 votes.