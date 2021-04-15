MNW By-Election proceeds

The order of draw was deferred twice due to the pandemic and the death of the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

Moresby North West By-Election Returning Officer, Desmond Timiyaso says COVID-19 protocols will be observed under the ‘Niupela Pasin’ and urged candidates to comply with the SOP.

The campaign period initially set for eight weeks, will now run for six weeks.

Polling is scheduled on the 2nd of June, with a two week window.

Mr Timiyaso also confirmed that five counting centres will be set up for primary counts for the five wards.

A central counting centre will also be set up after the primary votes has been completed.