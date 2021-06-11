MNW Counting Continues

Counting for the first preference votes started at a slow pace yesterday morning at the five counting venues.

Counting at Ward 10 at the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance (PILAG) did not start until after 10 am.

By midday, counting at Ward 1, Metoreia United Church at Hanuabada was in full swing with the fourth ballot box counted. Twenty-two ballot boxes will be sorted through out at the ward.

Ward 8 Assistant Residing Officer, Tau Toea said counting started slow but is gradually picking up.

He said Ward 8 counting is on track and the team should finish counting the first preference votes by tomorrow evening.

Toes further added that the scrutineers were co-operating and there was no major distractions throughout the process.

David Wakias, Ward 8 Assistant Residing Officer also stated that counting is likely to be completed by tomorrow.

As off 6pm yesterday evening, the preliminary results for the by-election released by PNG Electoral Commission are as follows:

Lohia Boe Samuel – 6,403 Joe Tonde – 3,047 Dr. Thaddeus Kambanei – 1,618 Sengol A Parkop – 1,509 Segio Otio – 871

Simultaneous counting for the first preference votes will continue in Ward 1, 7, 8, 10 and 11 today at their respective venues.