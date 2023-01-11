Mitna is Deputy Commissioner for Police Operations

Current Deputy Commissioner Anton Billie’s appointment was revoked and Dr Mitna was appointed by the National Executive Council on December 21 last year.

Dr Mitna’s appointment takes effect today, Wednesday, 11th January 2023.

An official handover-takeover ceremony will be held at the National Police headquarters in Konedobu, National Capital District on Monday 16 January.

Police Commissioner, David Manning today congratulated Dr Mitna on his appointment.

He also thanked Mr Billie for his service and wished him all the best in his future endeavours.