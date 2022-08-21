MIT Marks Safety Day

Considering this, the Motukea International Terminal on Saturday, August 20th, hosted its first Safety Day, introducing the fatal five risks;

Lifting and Suspended Load

Heights, Transportation

Control of Contractor and;

Stored Energy.

Families and friends of staff members of MIT got a chance to see the environment and participate in activities to celebrate the day.

Chief Executive Officer, Robert Maxwell, shared that the purpose of the event was for communities to understand safety culture.

“It is so fantastic to have 600 people, employees and their families here taking part. Our mission today is to get safety culture across, not just in the work place but also in the community.

“Safety doesn’t stop at the gate. There are five risks and we’ve got five booths with all the different departments demonstrating the five risks,” he said.

Mr Maxwell said that it was the first of its kind and will become an annual event, as it is important for spouses especially to understand their partner’s job and the risks they take.

The demonstration of the five risks had families gathered to participate in the activities involved including painting, illustration and more.

Facilities Supervisor Engineering, Gladias Aitsi, was part of the demonstration teams and explained how the

The day ended with presentation of awards for best illustration by the CEO, Mr Maxwell and children’s Quiz questions to keep the fun going.