Missing road link project

The funding should come from the National Government or the host Hela and Western Provincial Government respectively to carry out the feasibility study prior to the actual construction design and costing.

The road project is part of the Connect PNG 2020 to 2040 program.

CEO and Managing Director for JPDC Limited Johnson Limbya said having received great news from DoW and assurance that support is available once funding is sorted, it is exciting times ahead, for Western and Hela provinces.

Lymbia said the road link is a very strategic one that is economically viable for PNG and Indonesia in terms of its trading opportunities.

He is calling on companies in the extractive industry operating in these two provinces to support the project as well.