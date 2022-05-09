Missing Person: Zoraina Hopkins

Description: Short, dark skin tone, black hair.

Her family is concerned and asks the public to call the numbers provided if you know of her whereabouts or have had any sightings of Zoraina: 78082306/72973507.

Zoraina is introverted, and does not have a phone or social media presence. This is the first time she has left the house on her own.

Zoraina was last seen walking out of the family home at Malolo Estate, 8 mile, and towards the ATS bus stop between 11:30am and 12pm on Saturday May 7, 2022. She was carrying a small black handbag (as shown in the picture).

A missing person’s report has been filed at Boroko Police Station.