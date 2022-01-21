Missing Person Case Elevated To Murder

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said 42-year-old Steven Chauka, from Mouk Baluan Island in Balopa LLG, was travelling on a boat with three other people. Along the way, they were drinking alcohol when a fight broke out. Police believe Chauka was thrown overboard during the commotion.

“An attempt to rescue him failed and the strong current swept him away,” said the PPC. “A search party was mounted for several days but his body was not recovered.”

The incident was reported to police and CID investigation was conducted, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

Both suspects, from Baluan Island, were arrested for murder and are now in police custody, awaiting court appearance.

PPC Yapu has appealed to people to refrain from drinking alcohol when travelling on a boat.