Missing funds reported by association

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said a complaint was raised by Deputy Chairman of the Association, Bill Tundu.

Tundu alleged that between January and August 2021, more than K12,000 was withdrawn from their BSP account without the knowledge of the office bearers.

He said the funds were donor funding for specific programs.

Tundu expressed that the association is a non-government agency and the funds they get should be used wisely to benefit the association and its members.

PPC Yapu said the matter was referred to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.