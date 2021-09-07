Young Tuvi was reported to have gone missing on the evening of Saturday 4th September 2021.

According to his family, he was last seen at their family home in East Boroko, walking out of the gate of their residence at around 7pm. He was last seen wearing light blue shorts and a light blue T-shirt.

Tuvi is a Grade 2 student at the St Peter Channel Primary School, at Erima.

His family is pleading for his safe return, and are calling on the public to also keep their ears and eyes open for any child fitting young Tuvi’s description, and to immediately call his father Kavare Tuvi, or place a report at the nearest police station.

Missing Person details:

Missing child: Tuvi Tuvi Jnr

Age: 9

Contact #: 72229149

Contact Person: Kavare Tuvi