Missing Child re-unites with mum

The 6-years-old from Erave, Southern Highlands Province, was found at Morata by two sisters on Tuesday evening May 4th.

After raising the alarm around the neighbourhood, the next day, the sisters brought the child to Senior Inspector David Terry's residence.

The child’s mother later contacted him on the morning of Friday 7th May, before she went by the Waigani Police Station to collect her daughter.

The mother, Doreen Kendai from Erave, embraced the child and cried.

The mother explained that while in the nanny's care, Betty had wandered off and was found by the Eno sisters on Lobu Street, Morata.

Waigani Police personnel recorded the matter at the police station and also provided counselling to Betty's mum.