Miss WNB Crowned

The crowning of Miss WNB was one of the highlights of the independence festivities, showcasing the beauty and talent of eight contestants who participated in the 2023 WNB quest.

The coveted title of Miss WNB 2023 was bestowed upon 22-year-old Liboria Narere, representing the Kimbe Bay Shipping Agency. The crowning moment was made even more special as Miss Natasha Metta, the 2019 second runner-up, did the honours.

Liboria is employed by KBSA, her sponsor, reinforcing the connection between the pageant and the local business community.

Following the crowning ceremony, the audience was treated to a mesmerizing display of traditional performances that added a cultural touch to the event.

In her acceptance speech, Liboria Narere expressed her gratitude saying, "First of all, I would like to say that this is the first time I have ever won something like this in my life, and it is a huge achievement for me. I would like to thank my sponsor, KBSA and my family for supporting me and my crew at KBSA. Because of you, I have come this far. I would also like to thank the honourable Governor Sasindran Muthuvel and the open member for Talasea Freddie Rei Kumai."

The quest was funded by the Independence Committee, with additional support raised through a gala night dedicated to the quest's cause and further financial support from the provincial government and New Britain Palm Oil Limited.

The Miss WNB pageant serves a noble purpose aimed at empowering young females and provides opportunities for local designers and those in the sewing and tailoring business to showcase their products.

The pageant also recognized outstanding runner-ups. The first runner-up was Sonia Anovoga, a grade 12 student at Ponini Catholic Technical Secondary School and the second runner-up was Yvonne Kenneth, a grade 12 student at Caritas Girls Technical Secondary School in Kimbe. Both girls serve as head girls in their respective schools.

The Miss West New Britain Pageant not only celebrated beauty and talent but also showcased the unity and support of the local community in empowering its young women.