Miss PNG Pageant Gets New Custodians

MPIP PNG, under the leadership of Chairperson Molly O’Rourke, has been responsible for overseeing the Miss PNG Pageant since 2016, an annual event that crowns a young woman as the official Tourism & Culture Ambassador for the nation. This ambassador represents Papua New Guinea at the annual regional Miss Pacific Islands Pageant.

Over the past eight years, MPIP PNG has achieved numerous milestones, including providing over K 1.4 million in cash scholarships to more than 400 young women, with a particular focus on health, education, and agriculture.

They have also been awarded business scholarships through their partners like IBS and secured the prestigious regional Miss Pacific Islands Crown three times during this period, with Queens Dr. Abigail Havora (Cook Islands), Leoshina Kariha (Tonga), and Josie Nicholas (Samoa).

One of their signature events, the annual MPIP Project Runway has awarded over K200,000 in cash prizes to local designers while supporting the modelling and fashion industry since 2016.

In 2019, MPIP PNG hosted the regional Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in Port Moresby, which saw record-breaking participation from 12 countries, over 700 tickets sold for the regional crowning ball, and over 100 participants from across the Pacific celebrating over 10 days.

Believing it's time for a fresh perspective and new energy, MPIP PNG is now passing the torch to the 'Miss Bird of Paradise' team, led by Chairperson Anna Bais and supported by Deputy Chair Ruby Kerepa, Treasurer & Chaperone Michelle Hau’ofa, Admin & Logistics Alice Tau Pokanis, Secretary Anna Veratau, and Media & Communications Gorethy Kenneth.

The outgoing MPIP team expressed its sincere gratitude to sponsors, former contestants, queens, government, corporate and business partners, designers, models, industry stakeholders, suppliers, contractors, ticket buyers, and families and friends who have supported their efforts over the past 8 years.

Outgoing Chairperson of MPIP PNG Molly O’Rouke congratulated the new team, noting their exceptional dedication to mentoring and service, and wished them every success in their new vision for the Miss Papua New Guinea platform.

A new chapter begins, promising to further empower and uplift young women in Papua New Guinea.

Photo Courtesy: Skel images