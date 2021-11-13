Miss Alibi Backs Friends of POMGen

In sealing this commitment, Miss Alibi, Writer Collin donated 20 beds and kitchen utensils from her sponsor in partnership with Jay Mart to the charity.

The donated items would go to a soon to be refurbished children’s cancer ward at the hospital.

Miss Collin, made known that she would use her platform to raise awareness on the work of the organization and raise funds for their cause.

Friends of POMGen is a newly established fundraising arm of the Port Moresby General Hospital that works with donors and supporters to address areas of need within the hospital.

General Manager of Alibi Bar and Grill, Martha Kau said when Alibi decided to sponsor a contestant in the pageant, they committed themselves to support the values of the pageant and all causes that Miss Alibi would champion.

“I thank the Friends of POMGen for the great work that you have done, from awareness through raising funds to cater for the needs of Port Moresby General Hospital. Alibi and our partners look forward to working closely with you and Miss Alibi.

Ms Kau thanked Collin taking on the challenge despite only stepping into the role of Miss Alibi for less than a month.

Collin said shortly after becoming Miss Alibi, she was challenged by her sponsor to put a new platform to go and use to find a cause that she could support.

“This challenge brought me back to an experience that I had over a year ago. A relative of mine fell ill and I had to spend a number of months in the children’s ward at the Port Moresby General Hospital. While I was moved by the tireless effort of the doctors and nurses, I was also saw the challenges that patients and doctors face due to limited resources and lack of funding.

“I know things have only gotten harder, given the current strain caused by COVID-19. I learned about the amazing work of Friends of PomGen, and I would like to partner with them and support in my capacity as Miss Alibi.”

She officially announce Friends of POMGen as my official charity during my term as Miss Alibi. I will actively use my platform to create awareness on the work of this great organization and lobby for support, whether financial or through necessary resources.

Collin said she would be at the Alibi Bar and Grill every Friday encouraging patrons to donate to Friends of POMGen. She also announced that all tip jars in the establishment would become donation jars for Friends of POMGen.

The charity was formed last year in response to a challenge by Prime Minister, James Marape when he opened the Cath Lab at the PMGH in 2019 and the vision of Hospital CEO, Dr Paki Molumi to have a world-class facility.

Friends of POMGen is the revenue generation arm of the hospital to contribute towards this vision. Their committee member Naarai Banam, welcomed the announcement and said this partnership was the first of its kind.

“We partner with the community to create value for the hospital and the supports has been amazing. It is the first partnership going forward that will see a 12-month support going forward, a public support, which we are excited,” Banam said.

The organization has structures put in place that will generate income in the long run with sponsorships and events.