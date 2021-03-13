Misima road project begins

Work to reconstruct the road began early this week.

The K5 million facelift is an impact project which will unlock the economic potential of the former mining township.

Minister for Tourism and Culture and Samarai-Murua MP, Isi Henry Leonard, assisted in the delivery of the contractor and machinery for the project.

After the closure of the Misima Mine in 2004, infrastructure such as the Misima Ring Road, built during the mine’s operation, were left to deteriorate.

“If you go on site now to Misima Island, you will see that the roads have deteriorated very badly, and those roads were constructed by the Misima Mine during its term. And the mine actually started in 1988 and ceased operation in 2004.”

After 16 years, work has begun to reconstruct the Misima Ring Road through funding from the National Government.

A barge transporting the machinery, along with Leonard, arrived in late February to begin the work.

“I’d like to thank the Marape-Basil Government for having granted us, through the Road Connect PNG Program, we were given K5 million grant from the National Government for the Misima Ring Road Project.”

One of major factors resulting in the terrible road condition is the lack of a proper drainage system.

This will be rectified in the project.

“Upon investigation on Misima Ring Road, I saw that one of the major contributing factors to the reasons why the road has deteriorated quickly is that simply there wasn’t any drainage system. We need to put in proper drainage system around our roads.”

Located in one of the most difficult Districts to deliver services Minister Henry is determined to ensure services reach Misima.

“Our biggest challenge, is to provide services within the district. And given the nature of our district, we are maritime, and logistics is a nightmare, that’s a huge daunting task to provide logistics. But we are very fortunate that we are given a contractor, and wit the arrangement with the contractor and the Districts, we are able to charter the barge and to have those services and everything else delivered to Misima.

“So right now I’m also very fortunate that we have ex-Misima mine staff, those who were left and have no job, with the skills and knowledge they have right now is very valuable that we can tap into and use their expertise to operate the machines, and to do the ring road project.

“So for me, I already have what I need. One is Government support, two the contractor and the third one is the skilled workforce. That I already have on the ground.”

The road project is expected to be completed within three months.