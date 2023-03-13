MIS training, a work in progress

PMGH CEO Dr. Paki Molumi said it is the beginning of many more things to come with support from the Chinese 12th Medical team, as both parties look at appropriate policies to move the training to a much higher level.

The MIS Training is in line with the government’s plan.

“It’s an important government health policy and through that policy, the Port Moresby General Hospital is expected to be the National Specialist Referral and Teaching Hospital. So we have to prepare this hospital to meet those objectives of the government and this is the right investment and the training basically will achieve some of those objectives in the national health plan,” Dr. Paki Molumi.

“The benefits of MIS to the hospital include; a very short hospital stay and the patient can go home quickly to contribute to the economy much faster than open surgery where there is a longer waiting time. And with it comes additional risk of skin infection, wound infection and longer waiting time for wounds to heal and it also leaves a big scar.

Dr Molumi said through minimally invasive surgery all of that is cut off including the cost of holding a patient.

“Of course the investment into establishing a minimal invasive surgery equipment and all the others that go along with it is high, but the long term gain, the return on investment is big so this is a big step forward. Thank you once again to the Chinese government and we look forward to our students, our graduates, post graduate students not only for doctors but this is for nurses as well and all categories of health workers to be trained in this facility,” said Dr. Molumi.

He said that this facility will also be opened for all trainees throughout the country who want to do MIS.