Mirisim Proud of Oksapmin Performance

Oksapmin is located in the Telefomin District of Sundaun Province. This result has amazed Member for Telefomin, Solan Mirisim who has expressed his pride in this ranking.

He said when the change of status from High School to Secondary School was done in 2020 for the first grade 11 there was many confusion and anxiety by parents and community that Oksapmin High School is not ready for secondary school status.

“But I told parents and community that we have to start somewhere and now the result shows that it was the right decision by the Member and now we will see students go straight from Oksapmin to Universities, colleges, any other institutions in the country which cut the cost for sending students out of Oksapmin,” he said.

Minister Mirisim paid his highest respect to the staff and administration of OSS for their tremendous effort.

“My hats off to our hard working teachers in Oksapmin Secondary School. Well done.”

He also congratulated the students for doing their best in placing Telefomin District on the national scale and looks forward to provide the support they will need in their tertiary level of education.

Minister Mirisim said apart from the grade 12 result, the Grade 8 students in the District did very well in the province.

"Therefore starting next year will be five Grade 9 class for Telefomin Secondary School and also five Grade 9 class for Oksapmin Secondary School.