Mirisim Happy With Forests Plantation MoU

Minister for Forests and Telefomin MP Solan Mirism was happy with this in that the MOU will now pave way for a new joint-venture partnership between both companies.

The government directive is under the National Forests Policy and PNG Vision 2050 of the National Forests Plantation Programme, whereby PNGFA is committed to develop 800,000 hectares of industrial forests plantation by the year 2050.

MP Mirisim said, “The private investment through Public Private Partnership is a way forward and the willingness and the intention by Total Energy (PNG) Ltd is welcomed and within our national government’s objective and priorities.”

Besides harvesting timber for economic reasons, Mirisim said the forest plantation is a cross-sector rural development tool that can create employment opportunities and facilitate rural developments in the social sector.

“The National Government is promoting domestic processing of our timbers, and plantation timbers will play an important part in promoting variety of processing opportunities.”

The Mirisim commended the PNGFA Board and Management led by the Managing Director John Mosoro in forging an important partnership with a globally recognized project developer like Total Energy.

He believes that PNG Forests Authority is committed to facilitate and maintain harmonious partnership with Total Energy in developing the forests plantation in Papua New Guinea.

“As the Minister responsible for Forests, I appreciate the contribution by Total Energy to support PNG Forests Authority in establishing forests plantation towards meeting the national target of 800,000 hectares of industrial forests planation by 2050”, Minister Mirisim said.