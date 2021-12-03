Mirisim Fined K500

Justice Les Gavera-Nanu handed down the decision yesterday, Thursday 2nd December, 2021.

The Member, who went before a leadership tribunal since July 2021, has been cleared from 21 charges for alleged failure to declare annual statements to the Ombudsman Commission.

He pleaded guilty to one charge for providing incorrect dates of birth for his spouse and children on the annual statements.

In a statement, Mirism said, “The Tribunal also ruled that I am reinstated effective immediately as Member for Telefomin and I will resume Office as Minister for Defence.”