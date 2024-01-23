Ministry enabling flow of information

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko speaking at the formal gathering with representatives of overseas missions on January 22, said more information was needed to be shared with government departments and its international partners.

He was responding to a question by UN Resident Coordinator, Richard Howard, who raised concerns about the lack of a coordinated security focal point from the government.

While commending Minister Tkatchenko on the briefing initiative with the international partners, Mr Howard requested for a focal point within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for reporting purposes across the 23 UN agencies.

Minister Tkatchenko said that the lack of information is one of the biggest problems, which alternatively makes way for fake news to be easily circulated creating uncertainty.

He added that more information and communication allow confidence and building of relationships.

“It’s an issue that requires us all to work together, to ensure that whatever we put out is factual and clear to everyone.”

Minister Tkatchenko revealed that the Foreign Affairs Department is setting up a unit that will be responsible for the implementation of its projects and programs.

Minister Tkatchenko was responding to questions on the implementation of outstanding projects and programs that were signed with overseas missions.

“We work very closely with the Offices of the Attorney General, State Solicitor, and other Departments to ensure that everything is done legally and correctly and to ensure that everyone is involved and is a part of the end result.”

“However, we need our own professional team. When it comes to implementation and timing. That will be one of our number one priorities.

“We want to see these projects be successfully implemented without delay which will give much-needed confidence to our Partners.

“On the security aspect, the security council has now been meeting on a regular basis with government departments headed by Prime Minister James Marape, MP giving out more information on a weekly basis on these issues, making it more transparent and open.”

“For me, I have set up a new PR Branch in the ministerial office so we have all the information from the ministry as well as the department disseminated to the missions every week.”

“We are moving forward, we will learn from what has happened in the past, and we will make sure that it doesn’t happen again, especially as the Government puts the right reforms in place for the future long-term benefit of our country and people,” Minister Tkatchenko said.