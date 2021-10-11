Ministers Meet To ‘Speed Up Cash Flows’

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and Health Minister Jelta Wong have agreed on measures to improve the health system’s capacity and remove funding blockages.

“It is clear that greater urgency and efficiency is needed in funding the response to the Delta variant, which is putting unprecedented demand on the health system,” stated the Treasurer.

“Minister Wong and I have agreed that he and the Health Secretary may attend the Budget Management Committee meetings and share important funding data, right down to Provincial Health Authority level. This is the weekly meeting where the key budget ministers and officials meet to prioritise cash flows.

“Our two departments will also work more closely together to respond to PHA funding requirements.

“The Marape Government is confident that these measures will clear the biggest roadblocks in getting budgeted cash out to where it is needed.”

Ling-Stuckey said the payment of money owed to health suppliers is being prioritised. For example, K14.4 million in warrants have now been approved to cover arrears to BOC for the supply of oxygen.

He said other issues, including urgent hospital funding requests, are to be resolved shortly so the Budget Management Committee can set priority expenditure items for cash release.

“Our priority is delivering financial and medical resources to the frontline – at provincial and district level – to continue our war on coronavirus,” Ling-Stuckey stated.

“The Marape Government is ensuring that frontline health workers – those best able to fight coronavirus when and where the Delta variant attacks – get the best weapons it is able to supply.”

Ling-Stuckey reiterated that ordinary Papua New Guineans can join the war on the global COVID-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, practising good personal hygiene and observing social distancing rules.

(Health Minister Jelta Wong and Health Secretary, Dr. Osborne Liko, briefing Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey on immediate cash requirements to deal with the incursion of the predominant COVID-19 strain)