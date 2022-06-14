Ministers encouraged to work hard

“We are at a transitionary phase from autonomy to independence where we are creating a new chapter for Bougainville,” Toroama said in his ministerial statement on June 8th.

“This requires us to be innovative and absolute in our commitment to Bougainville as we introduce new ideas, new ways of doing things and a new mindset that is focused on political independence that is complemented by socioeconomic growth.

“We all share a co-dependency in our existence as a people and government so we must work hard and collaborate at all sectors of development to ensure it is tangible and far reaching as possible.”

Toroama further expressed his concern at the welfare and integrity of the members of the Bougainville House of Representatives.

“While it is not my role to police how each honourable member should conduct themselves, my concerns are based on the recent actions by some members of this house.

“We have been called upon to serve our people and this government with integrity and accountability. I understand that there are times when we are frustrated at the lagging government processes to secure funds, improve development and provide for our people but that does not mean we act in a manner that compromises our roles as leaders.

“We all swore an oath to protect our people, serve the government and obey the constitution. Remember, the ends do not justify the means just as no one is above reproach by the law.

“Mr. Speaker, we are all aware that the 2022 National General Elections have commenced. This will be the final election that Bougainville will take part in as we prepare for the final political settlement (not before 2025 and no later than 2027) in our quest for political independence.

“This election is very crucial to the future of Bougainville and who we elect as our representatives in the National Parliament will determine our future based on their loyalty to Bougainville, and commitment to serving our wish for independence, that was expressed in the 2019 Bougainville Referendum.

“I urge you all to vote for a leader who will not compromise our political resolve for Bougainville; a leader who is not afraid to stand within the halls of the National Parliament and fight for Bougainville’s independence as a sovereign nation.

“We need leaders who will not succumb to the pressures of party politics and compromise Bougainville’s independence aspirations.

“We need leaders who can proudly say the word Independence without looking over their shoulder.

“Mr. Speaker, we all have our desired candidates for this election so I urge everyone to be respectful to the electoral process and vote wisely.”