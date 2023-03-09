Ministers encouraged to utilise strategy

President Ishmael Toroama reiterated during the recent cabinet reshuffle, and appointment of new ministers, that the six-point strategy of his government is the guiding principle in achieving the ultimate goal of making Bougainville independent politically, socially and economically.

“Every Minister in the Bougainville Executive Council (BEC) is expected to utilise the six-point strategy to achieve your respective ministry and department’s strategic plans and development goals,” he said.

The Six-Point Strategy is:

Political control of Bougainville’s destiny, which is independence Economic Growth and Control Administrative Control Mobilising Private Sector & Civil Society Long Term Vision & Planning and International Relations

The Ministers were reminded that the six-point strategy is the basis for Bougainville Government’s prerogative to achieve political independence and at the same time, improve the lives of Bougainvilleans through the effective provision of basic services and generating revenue.

He called on the Ministers to work with their Heads of Department, who are their foremost advisors in political matters, and the collaboration must be based on mutual trust and commitment to serving the ABG and the people of Bougainville.

On Tuesday, March 7th, new ministers were sworn, including:

Dennis Lokonai, Member for Bolave Constituency as Minister for Health

Junior Tumare, Member for Makis Constituency as Minister for Lands, Physical Planning, Environment Conservation and Climate Change and,

Robin Wilson, Member for Terra as Minister for Mineral and Energy Resources

The incumbent Ministers of the BEC, through the reshuffle who have assumed new portfolios in the BEC, are:

Amanda Masono as the appointed Minister for Public Service

Joseph Mona as the appointed Minister for Technical Services

Theonilla Matbob as the appointed Minister for Community Government and

Thomas Pata’aku as the appointed Minister for Education

