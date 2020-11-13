 

Ministers cross to Opposition

BY: Freddy Mou
12:30, November 13, 2020
Deputy Prime Minister and other senior ministers in the Government have moved to the Opposition side today in Parliament.

A total nine Ministers, including Attorney General Davis Steven, Minister for Health, Sir Puka Temu, Foreign Affairs Minister, Patrick Pruaitch, Immigration Minister, Westley Nukundj, Correctional Service Minister, Chris Nangoi, State Owned Enterprise Minister, Sasindran Muthuvel, Minister for Labour, Lekwa Gure, and Minister for Lands, Justin Tkatchenko, have shifted to the other side of the House.

Parliament has now been adjourned to December 1, 2020.

More updates to follow.

