Minister welcomes new DF commander

This led to the subsequent promotion of Colonel Larry Opa to the rank of Brigadier-General and appointment as the Deputy Chief of Defence Force.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to both officers on the Government's recognition of their service, which has resulted in their respective appointments.

“Commodore Polewara was the Deputy Chief of Defence Force and acting Chief of Defence force at the time of his appointment.

The decision to make this appointment did not come easily, but certainly a decision that had to be made in the wisdom of the Prime Minister and the NEC to stabilize leadership and restore the credibility and confidence of our Defence force moving forward.”

The National Government has made these appointments in recognition of the officers’ contributions and service to the country as well as their outstanding leadership abilities, maturity and their desire to serve our people.

These qualities have been exemplified throughout their careers and the recommendations for their appointments were made on merit by the Defence Council.

“As minister responsible, I believe in the leadership of both officers and expect them to address the inherent issues of discipline and natural attrition in the Defence Force as well as to maintain consistency with the implementation of the period of service regulation to manage entry and exit of the military personnel.

These appointments to stabilize leadership at the PNGDF is an important step forward that will provide the impetus required to work on the Defence White Paper and the review of the Defence Act, which has been undertaken with support from the Department of Defence.

These new appointments will take effect on Friday 21 June 2024, when Commodore Polewara will assume his responsibility as Commander and Chief of Defence Force and hand over the Deputy Chief of Defence Force to Col. Larry Opa.