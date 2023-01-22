Minister Tsiamalili on syndicates

He said having an NID is to identify citizens, and also prevent what he described as ‘aliens’ taking advantage of the country’s system.

He made this statement in response to questions posed by Member for Rai Coast, Kessy Sawang on human trafficking cases reported in the media.

Minister Tsiamalili confirmed there is a syndicate abusing the gaps within the law and order and justice system. He said there is a big effort by this current government to start closing these gaps.

The Minister also emphasized the significance of having an operable NID service.

“NID is such an important part; it’s the genesis of our development and our security. Once we zero down and ensure that we have visibility of our citizens, we will be able to differentiate even the aliens that are taking advantage of our system.”

The Minister assures fellow leaders in parliament and the people of Papua New Guinea that the process to deal with these issues of human trafficking and the syndicates that are preying on the weakened policing systems in the country has already begun.

He said, “This government is providing the appropriate support to the force, that we are taking every measure to possible to clean up our system. Provide the appropriate leadership within the systems.”