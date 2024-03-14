Minister Tkatchenko sets target

The Eminent Persons Group (EPG), tasked with the responsibility of reviewing and drafting Papua New Guinea's Foreign Policy White Paper has set April as the extended deadline for completion.

Minister Tkatchenko upon receiving the interim report of the Foreign Policy White Paper on Tuesday, urged the EPG to furnish in good time a comprehensive White Paper to be represented in the upcoming Parliament session in May.

"Foreign Policy White Paper is one of the key priorities of the Marape-Rosso Government - over the years successive governments have failed to produce one.

"Completion and presentation of the final document will ensure it is presented through Parliament, on the floor of Parliament in May," Minister Tkatchenko stressed.

"That's our deadline, our schedule and we have to be realistic going forward.”

"There is a lot of work to do in a short period but we can do this if we all work together to ensure that we get a professional and quality outcome that serves the best interest of the country."

Minister Tkatchenko reassured the team of the Government's and Foreign Affairs Department support right through to completion, and delivery.

"Thank you for the Interim Report, thank you for all your efforts, we value it with the utmost appreciation."

Team Leader and EPG Chairman, Sir Charles Lepani expressed that the team had put in a lot of work to come up with the document - its content and substance are the bases of the Foreign Policy White Paper.

He added that the presentation of the Interim Report also ensures that the Minister and Department Secretary have the opportunity to review, recommend and have input into the document.

"We need to have as much of the views of provincial governments including the premiers, administrative arms, Chamber of Commerce, Non-Government Organisations, and groups including churches."

"The Foreign Policy White Paper takes the essence of the Interim Foreign Policy Report," Sir Charles said.

The next phase in the consultation process before the formulation of the final Policy White Paper is visits by members of the team to various provinces for their conversations and research.

Following these visits and consultations, final recommendations will be considered and incorporated into the final report and Drafting of the Foreign Policy White Paper.

"Going to the provinces will be very beneficial as their understanding on the ground is very important."

"We want to make sure this is a success for the country, Minister Tkatchenko said."