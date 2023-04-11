Minister stresses on academic freedom

Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science, Technology and Sport, Don Polye, made this statement during the University of Technology’s 55th graduation ceremony on Wednesday, April 5th.

“It is time for us to recognise academic freedom and universities’ autonomy as indispensable elements of democracy and quality of education.

“It is my plan to establish a much-needed policy framework for academic freedom and universities’ autonomy.”

Minister Polye said this is to protect one of the fundamental pillars of democracy and position all higher education institutions on the track to quality learning, teaching and research.

Polye further congratulated the over 600 graduates, saying: “Success in life is about having unshakeable faith in your vision and unquestionable confidence in your power to make positive changes happen.”