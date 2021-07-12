Minister Simon deny claims

The Secretary claimed that nine Members of Parliament were paid from funds belonging to the Price Support Program to join the Loloata camp during the 2020 political impasse.

The Price Support and Intervention program under the Marape Government is aimed at developing the agriculture sector in rural PNG communities through supporting prices of major commodities.

“No Member of Parliament ever got paid. No cheques were printed and paid to us, I did not even pay any money,” said Minister Simon.

He corrected media reports that the K22.7 million misappropriated was from the K24 million given to the Department of Agriculture and Livestock under its Public Investment Program (PIP) and not the K50 million Price Support Program.

Mr Simon said that the K50 million for Price Support Program has already been dispatched to the different commodity boards which he said each heads of the boards will present how they have spent their funding this week.

He said he raised the issue with Secretary for Finance, Dr. Ken Nangen in June when he found out that the K22.7 million from the K24 million was depleted in just under one month.

Mr Simon alleges that Secretary Daniel Kombuk is responsible for signing the cheques which was paid to “paper farmers” and employees of the Department of DAL

“The funds went out without me knowing about it. I didn’t know they were raising cheques. If they were raising cheques in DAL office, I would have known about it, but they were raising cheques in hotels and guesthouse.

“It started on the 2nd to 23rd of May and in one month K22 million was deleted”.

The Minister has apologized to the members of Parliament who were mentioned in media reports and on social media who have been dragged into the sage.