Minister Mirisim impressed

The Minister, Solan Mirisim was accompanied by Secretary David Wereh and a team of project engineers, contractors and staff of the department on a site inspection tour on March 1 starting from Mt Hagen to Nadzab.

The Sustainable Highlands Highway Investment Program (SHHIP) is a 10-year program seeing the repair, rehabilitation and maintenance of 430 km of the Highlands Highway from Nadzab turnoff in Morobe to Kagamuga turnoff in the Western Highlands province.

Mirisim was impressed with the scope of work and praised the contractors, project managers and staff from department who work hand in hand to deliver this important program.

However, he also urged both the contractor and project engineer from DoWH to continue to progress the remaining balance of the work before handing it over to the National Government.

He said the government is committed to provide full funding support to see the completion of this program.

The National Government has negotiated a multi tranche Financing facility with the Asia Development Bank and secure loan financing for the improvement of the current state of the Highlands Highway.

Successful negotiations led to the conception of the Sustainable Highlands Highway Investment program.

SHHIP program has been implemented under 3 separate tranches at the project ceiling of US$1 billion (PGK 3.6 billion), ADB has committed US$650m, GoPNG has counter-fund with US$200m whilst co-financer (DFAT) contributed US$150m.

The program has seen major repair, rehabilitation and maintenance of a total length of 430km.