Minister Lelang lauds NEFC

Minister Lelang emphasized the critical importance of adapting to the evolving political landscape, marked by decentralization and devolution of powers.

With a keen eye on the future, Minister Lelang highlighted the need for a comprehensive assessment of current financing mechanisms for provincial governments.

He stressed the necessity of ensuring provinces' self-sufficiency while maintaining the integrity of the decentralization structure established in 1997.

Addressing concerns raised by governors in Parliament regarding law and order, Minister Lelang proposed granting provinces greater autonomy in managing certain functions such as law enforcement. He urged for a reevaluation of funding allocations to align with this proposed shift in responsibilities.

Minister Lelang's remarks underscored the significance of NEFC's role in navigating these complexities and shaping the future of intergovernmental financing arrangements.

As discussions progress, the focus remains on fostering autonomy at the provincial level while maintaining national cohesion and effectiveness in governance.