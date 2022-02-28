Minister Highlights Agriculture At Dubai Expo

If the country had international “friends” partnering with government and existing industry players to invest in world-class abattoir and slaughtering facilities.

This was one of the key investment opportunities, which PNG Agriculture Minister, John Simon highlighted when addressing the 4th Papua New Guinea Investment Forum themed “Sustainable Agriculture - Value Adding and Inclusive Growth for a Better Tomorrow.”

The event was organized by the PNG Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo at the margins of the Expo thematic week on Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods. The event also begins a series of planned programs leading up to the PNG National Day on February 28.

The PNG Tourism Minister Isi Leonard, Managing Director of the Investment Promotion Authority Clarence Hoot and members of the private sector in the United Arab Emirates had attended the forum.

Minister Simon in his address said PNG was predominantly agriculture-based and most of its people relied on agriculture to provide sustenance, income, peace, feasts and cultural obligations.

“Agriculture is an important component of the PNG economy because it generates foreign exchange, creates employment, ensures food and nutrition security, and accounts for 26 percent of the total GDP,” Minister Simon said.

“But most importantly it supports 85 percent of the population especially in rural areas who depend on agriculture for their livelihood.”

Minister Simon called for cooperation and partnerships to increase trade and investment to effectively and efficiently meet the supply chain and market requirements of the international markets in terms of quantity, quality and consistency of supply. He said increasing agriculture exports was an important priority for the government to grow the economy using export driven economic sectors like Agriculture.

In his remarks also gave investment statistics in the key industries within the Agriculture sector to give a picture on where opportunities lie. He mentioned that Palm Oil was the top cash crop commodity in PNG, which generates an average of K1.2 billion annually in export revenues and accounts for 47 percent of the total agriculture exports.

The second major commodity cash crop is coffee, which generates an average of K500 million in export revenue per year. About 85 percent of the production figures of coffee are smallholder farmers. In terms of global production, PNG is ranked 17th in which the government is determined to change with each plans to increase production by 2030.

Minister Simon gave his confidence in the UAE market stating that the expo would provide a launching pad for PNG’s commodity crops.

The other top agriculture industries in order of ranking as outlined by Minister Simon are;

Cocoa industry which PNG accounts for less than 1% of the total world production although the International Cocoa Origination (ICCO) has stated that PNG cocoa has 75 percent fine flavor;

Coconut industry which produces more than 80, 000 tonnes annually; rubber industry which generates K18.97 million per year from 2001 - 2020;

Spice especially vanilla has been one of PNG’s key industry which ranks PNG as the 4th vanilla producer in the world; fresh produce market value is estimated to be K2.5 billion and is mainly subsistence and smallholder based;

Livestock contributes 13 percent of the total domestic food production and is a key area of investment opportunities.

The forum was delivered physically and virtually and attended by government officials and the private sector.